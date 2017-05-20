*Dwayne Johnson has conquered the wrestling world, he’s conquered Hollywood and now he’s telling GQ that he’s considering taking over the White House.

The Rock admits that a run for President of the United States is now a “real possibility” for him. He’s strongly considering tapping into the political arena, and it’s a thought he’s been nurturing since last fall as the race for president was heating up.

“A year ago,” he says, “it started coming up more and more. There was a real sense of earnestness, which made me go home and think, ‘Let me really rethink my answer and make sure I am giving an answer that is truthful and also respectful.’ I didn’t want to be flippant—’We’ll have three days off for a weekend! No taxes!'”

Johnson did not get into any of the hot topics that are driving the nation today. Instead, he addressed the Muslim ban that remains in legal limbo.

“I completely disagree with it,” he said without hesitation. “I believe in our national security to the core, but I don’t believe in a ‘ban’ that bans immigrants. I believe in inclusion. Our country was built on that, and it continues to be made strong by that. And the decision felt like a snap judgment. I feel like the majority of, if not all, Americans feel that protection is of huge importance. But the ideology and the execution [of national-security initiatives] is where we really have to be careful of not making those snap decisions because there’s a tail effect… Within 24 hours, we saw a ‘tail effect.’ It grew to heartache, it grew to a great deal of pain, it grew to a great deal of confusion, and it had a lot of people scrambling.”

Johnson noted that a leader who takes responsibility for every citizen of the country is what America needs most. He went on to stress the importance of inclusivity.

“I feel like one of the qualities of a great leader is not shutting people out. I miss that part. Even if we disagree, we’ve got to figure it out. Because otherwise I feel, as an American, all I hear and all I see in the example you’re setting is ‘Now I’m shutting you out. And you can’t come.’ [Disagreement] informs us. The responsibility as president—I [would] take responsibility for everyone. Especially when you disagree with me. If there’s a large number of people disagreeing, there might be something I’m not seeing, so let me see it. Let me understand it.”

As he continues to dominate the entertainment industry, it’s safe to say that President Rock is far from reality at this point.

