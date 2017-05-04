*Ebony and Jet Magazines, the long-running publications that have been staples in African American households for more than 70 years, now have an agent.

William Morris Endeavor (WME) has signed as clients the publications which operate under the Ebony Media Operations (EMO) banner, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Agents at the company will work with EMO to expand its current print and digital footprint, enhance the brand and utilize the magazines’ over 70 years of archival content.

More than 13 million African Americans read Ebony and annually it reaches more than 40 percent of adult African Americans. Its sister publication, Jet, focuses on the millennial audience with coverage of celebrities, music, fashion and lifestyle.

Willard Jackson, group vice chairman of Ebony Media parent Clear View Group, said, “At the heart of publishing is the curation and telling of great stories. This concept is as relevant today as it was 70 years ago when our iconic magazines were founded. Our partnership with WME aligns with the growth plans and transformation CVG envision for Ebony Media Operations.”