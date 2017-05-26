*Although I don’t use Instagram, my Twitter feed and I have been an item for years, and I’ve certainly been known to “scroll mindlessly” through the minutia of the Facebook version of everybody else’s life.

*HuffPost recently ran an article that began by describing the marital bed. They wrote:

“Your bed should be a place for sleeping, sex and conversation — not for scrolling mindlessly through your Instagram feed.”

At the risk of echoing Julie Andrews, sleeping, sex and conversation are a few of my favorite things, so HuffPost had by attention.

(Although ironically, Andrews sang that song with a bunch of kids in her bed, which is counter to one of the eight tips below…BUT I DIGRESS!)

Although I don’t use Instagram, my Twitter feed and I have been an item for years, and I’ve certainly been known to “scroll mindlessly” through the minutia of the Facebook version of everybody else’s life. Since I’m looking forward to my current marriage being my last, I kept reading.

The article is supported by specific tips from experts who sure sound like they know what they’re talking about.

Here are the highlights:

They exchange “I love yous.” Psychologist Ryan Howes says you should make the effort to let your partner know they’re loved, and you should say it like you really feel it. They go to bed at the same time if possible. Despite having busy, disconnected lives, therapist Kurt Smith says “happy couples are intentional about coming back together at bedtime and reconnecting, if only for the few minutes of brushing teeth and getting under the covers. Going to bed together builds connection and provides opportunity for more intimate connecting.” They unplug from their phones and other devices. Couples therapist Kari Carroll says “We live in a wired world, and more often than not, this takes away from the time couples could spend connecting through dialogue, affection or intimacy.”

