*Good lord. I can’t EVEN…but I will try. Can you imagine a great-grandpa on his death bed, with loving family around him, but heavens to Betsy, he just won’t let go?

The family wants the best for him, after all he’s 91-years-old. The only thing that worked, after I can only imagine were numerous attempts to provide him with pleasant last thoughts, was one thing.

The family feels a little bit guilty that they laid a little white lie on pa-pa but they did what they had to do. According to his obituary, they told him…

Trump was being impeached.

Corliss Gilchrist, a proud union factory worker, died soon after hearing the news, with a smile on his face — just days before his 92nd birthday.

Ah Trump, the gift that keeps on giving.

Read more at EURThisNthat.