*The successful Los Angeles return extends for a second time — ELEVATOR, written and directed by award-winning filmmaker and playwright Michael Leoni, is now performing at The Coast Playhouse (8325 Santa Monica Blvd. in West Hollywood) through July 30. The production is An 11:11 Experience.

Imagine your worst urban nightmare — seven strangers are in an elevator when it stops. Now forced together, given nothing but four walls and each other, these seeming archetypes prove to be human after all. It’s only a matter of time (90 minutes for the audience, hours for the characters) before they show their real selves. One by one stereotypes and judgments are shed. Replete with musical sequences and cinematic style, ELEVATOR is a comedic and emotional ride into the human psyche asking the fundamental question: who are you behind closed doors?

The Los Angeles Times named it a Best Bet: “The elevator becomes a de facto confessional where secrets are revealed and unlikely bonds are formed. In good Sartrean style, hell is other people … and the resident misanthropes, like Grinches, develop rapidly expanding hearts. Great lighting and a truly remarkable set, set a high standard for 99-seat theater.”

Stage and Cinema said, “Seven distinct believable characters take a ride — exhilarating, smooth, bumpy and noisy – and win our hearts. With the aid of a wonderful ensemble and inventive stagecraft author and director Leoni succeeds in arousing our empathy and self-examination.”

