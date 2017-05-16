*If the super-secret Hollywood occult worshiping Illuminati club is a real thing, and it somehow ties in with Dave Chappelle’s theory about black male actors HAVING to do a drag act in order to get ahead in the game, then “Empire” star Bryshere Gray may be the latest initiate.

Right after the season finale of “Empire,” set to air this Wednesday (May 17), at 9pm EST, Gray will be facing off against his co-star Rumer Willis on Spike’s “Lip Sync Battle.” In a silky blonde wig and polka-dot mini-skirt, he will deliver his rendition of Taylor’s break-up anthem, “We Are Never Getting Back Together.”

Check out the clip below and let us know… Funny or nah?

The “Empire” edition of “Lip Sync Battle” premieres Thursday (May 18) at 10pm EST.

Actor R. Marcus Taylor is known for playing the role of Suge Knight in the movie “Straight Outta Compton,” and it looks like he won’t be hitting up audition rooms anytime soon because he’s currently locked up on assault charges.

40-year-old Taylor has been arrested and jailed after reportedly beating up a security guard at a Miami resort, thejasminebrand reports. An officer witnessed Richard “pick the victim up and slam him to the ground” after the Marenas Beach Resort alerted police.

The incident reportedly started when Taylor – who was posting photos on Instagram of his beach vacation – was told by the guard to take his foot off a table in the lobby. According to police, Taylor refused and told the guard to “leave him alone” but the guard instructed the front desk to call the police. According to surveillance video, Taylor remained in his chair for about five minutes before walking over to the guard and pushing him in the chest.

As of Monday afternoon, Taylor was being held at Miami-Dade jail and charged with misdemeanor battery.

