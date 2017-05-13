In the wake of being put on blast by Gabourey Sidibe for being racially profiled at one of their boutique stores in Chicago, Chanel is apologizing to the actress.

Sidibe, who stars on the hit TV show “Empire” broke down her misadventure in Lena Dunham’s Lenny Letter on Tuesday. She detailed how a saleswoman directed her to a store across the street to buy her eyeglasses.

“I knew what she was doing. She had decided after a single look at me that I wasn’t there to spend any money. Even though I was carrying a Chanel bag, she decided I wasn’t a Chanel customer and so, not worth her time and energy,” Sidibe wrote.

The incident went down in Chicago because Sidibe was filming “Empire” there.

She says that once the other store associates of color recognized her, the original saleswoman came to her senses and suddenly wanted to be her friend, so to speak.

The NY Daily News reports that eventually, Sidibe, 34, picked up two pairs of frames and two pairs of sandals for co-star Taraji P. Henson, who was stuck on set.

“Unfortunately, I’m used to people giving me bad service. Honestly, if I walked out of every store where someone was rude to me,” she wrote. “I’d never have anything nice.”

Chanel issued an apology in the wake of the letter written by the “Precious” star, stating “We are sorry that she felt unwelcome and offended.”

“We took her words very seriously and immediately investigated to understand what happened,” the statement continued. “Knowing that this is absolutely not in line with the high standards that Chanel wishes to provide to our customers.”