*The sexual harassment claim that preceded Antonio “L.A.” Reid’s departure as head of Sony’s Epic Records last week alleges that other executives at the label knew about Reid’s alleged conduct, a source tells Billboard.

The website reported that an attorney for one of Reid’s female assistants claimed in a letter sent to Sony Music’s general counsel that Reid sexually harassed her on a daily basis over the course of a year, and that she is seeking a settlement. The letter reportedly prompted the investigation.

Reid, his lawyer, the claimant and her lawyer all declined comment to Billboard, while a person in Reid’s camp said the letter contained inaccuracies.

The attorney’s letter also pointed out that on multiple occasions, the assistant had complained to her immediate supervisor about Reid’s misconduct, but the supervisor offered no direction or solution for what had occurred, according to a source who has seen the letter. She also complained to another high-ranking Epic executive about the harassment, and in response, she was told: “Before you say anything more, think about what that means for you. Just think about what it means.”

Sony also declined to comment.

The company has yet to name a replacement for Reid, who brought in such artists as Mariah Carey, Fifth Harmony and DJ Khaled.