*Antoine Fuqua has signed his Fuqua Films to a first-look deal with the Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group, according to Deadline.

The first fruit of the pact will be a reunion with Denzel Washington for “The Equalizer 2,” which begins filming which this fall toward a Sept. 14, 2018 release.

Fuqua will bring into the Sony fold several of his pending projects, including a passion project about the life of Fred Hampton, the Black Panthers revolutionary who headed the Illinois chapter of the BPP and was deputy chairman of the national organization. Hampton was assassinated while sleeping at his apartment during a raid by the Chicago Police Department and FBI in December 1969, with his death later ruled a justifiable homicide.

Chris Smith has written a script, based on the Jeffrey Haas’ book The Assassination Of Fred Hampton: How The FBI And The Chicago Police Murdered A Black Panther.

In confirming the deal, Columbia Pictures president Sanford Panitch called Fuqua “simply cool. He is the definition of a modern filmmaker who has mastered the mix of visual dramatic storytelling and strong characters. He makes films that are meant to be seen in movie theaters. We couldn’t be happier to work with him next on The Equalizer 2 – the first sequel that either he or Denzel has ever made.”

Said Fuqua: “I started my feature film career almost 20 years ago at Columbia. Since then some of my biggest career achievements have been with the studio. I am proud of our work together and am very much looking forward to this new collaboration and our upcoming creative endeavors.”