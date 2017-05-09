*Sophie Turner, a.k.a. Sansa Stark in HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” is vehemently denying that she said the N-word in a recent video posted to Instagram.

The footage features Turner in a gym with her boyfriend, Joe Jonas, and others. The actress greets followers with what many have interpreted as, “What’s up, n-ggas?”

The video sparked a spirited debate in the comment section, prompting Turner to issue a statement explaining that she actually said, “What’s up motherf**kers,” and not the racial slur that it sounded like.

“I used the word ‘motherf**kers’ in a recent video posted in an Instagram story and not a hateful racial slur that has been suggested,” Turner said.

The actress continued, “I am incredibly upset that anyone would think otherwise, and I want to make it clear that I would never use such an abhorrent word.”

Watch below and you be the judge…