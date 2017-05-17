*Trina Braxton has proved to be more than just a singer and reality show personality. The multifaceted entertainer has emerged from once being only recognized as a founding member of the R&B group “The Braxtons.”

She recently received news that she would be featured on the cover of Bronze Magazine.

Your’s truly, EUR correspondent Kiki Ayers, was exclusively on the scene of Trina’s cover photo shoot in Beverly Hills at a historic estate. We caught up with her while she was in glam as her excitement for landing the cover gave her a natural glow.

“To see that you’re out there doing your work and that it’s recognized means a lot,” she said. “It’s like you’re not doing it for naught. That’s what makes it important.”

The main thing she wants to be portrayed about her life through this issue is that she wears many hats. She explained that she’s much more than just a party girl being that she’s an entrepreneur, college educated and a mother.

“So there are more facets to me than oh Trina likes to go out and drink and have a good time,” she said. “I do, so there’s no misunderstanding but I want people to put it all into perspective and get a better understanding of who I am because I’m more in depth than that.”

Braxton revealed to us that she’s currently working on her second location for Bar Chix. The second establishment will be on the water and called Boat Chix at Lake Lanier. In addition to that she is working on a bourbon whiskey line called Bar Chixx. The first flavor will be a vanilla pecan flavor.

She also shared with us that she celebrated this past Mother’s Day with her sons who catered to her the entire day as they should.

“I didn’t pick up anything but my fork,” she laughed.