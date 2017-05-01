*University of Georgia sophomore football player Elijah Holyfield, son of boxing legend Evander Holyfield, was arrested early Monday (May 1) on misdemeanor drug charges, according to ESPN.

Jail records show that campus police arrested the 20-year-old running back for possession of marijuana and possession of drug-related objects. He was booked into a jail near the Georgia campus around 3 a.m. and released about an hour later on $4,050 bail.

Holyfield played in five games as a true freshman last season, rushing for 29 yards on six carries, notes ESPN. During Georgia’s spring game earlier this month, the 5-foot-10, 200-pound former four-star prospect had 41 yards and a touchdown.

According to Georgia’s student-athlete policy, players are to be suspended one game for a marijuana arrest.

A team spokesman said coach Kirby Smart is aware of Holyfield’s legal situation.

Holyfield is the second Bulldogs player to be arrested for marijuana possession; wide receiver Riley Ridley was arrested on a marijuana charge in March.