*Burger King’s Mac n’ Cheetos are back for a limited time!

After selling out quickly in June of 2016, the fast food giant is trotting this unholy hybrid of traditional macaroni and cheese encased in a deep fried Cheetos shell.

Yeah. That’s what I said.

Let’s just address the elephant in the room: I’m nervous whenever white folks try to serve up mac & cheese. There. I said it. I love my white folks, but mac & cheese is not one of their strong suits. Brie and crackers, maybe. But mac & cheese? No.

Then, there’s the Cheetos shell. Even more than I love my white folks, I love my Cheetos. A handful of Flamin’ Hot Puffed Cheetos is hard to beat. But using that precious Cheetos dust to wrap up what’s basically boxed mac & cheese? No.

Just no.

