*Burger King’s Mac n’ Cheetos are back for a limited time!

After selling out quickly in June of 2016, the fast food giant is trotting this unholy hybrid of traditional macaroni and cheese encased in a deep fried Cheetos shell.

Yeah.  That’s what I said.

Let’s just address the elephant in the room:  I’m nervous whenever white folks try to serve up mac & cheese.  There.  I said it.  I love my white folks, but mac & cheese is not one of their strong suits.  Brie and crackers, maybe.  But mac & cheese?  No.

Then, there’s the Cheetos shell.  Even more than I love my white folks, I love my Cheetos. A handful of Flamin’ Hot Puffed Cheetos is hard to beat.  But using that precious Cheetos dust to wrap up what’s basically boxed mac & cheese?  No.

Just no.

Read more at EURThisNthat .

 





Previous ArticleJerrod Carmichael Joins Norman Lear in N-word Chant on Podcast
No Newer Articles

Speak your Mind