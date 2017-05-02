*Former South Carolina police officer Michael Slager is pleading guilty to violating the civil rights of Walter Scott, the unarmed black motorist he fatally shot in the back as he ran from a 2015 traffic stop.

A copy of the plea agreement obtained by The Associated Press on Tuesday also shows state prosecutors are dropping a pending murder charge against Slager.

The former cop was scheduled to appear in federal court today (May 2) for motions ahead of his federal trial planned for later this month in the death of Scott.

Slager’s first trial on state murder charges ended in a hung jury.

A bystander captured Scott’s shooting on cellphone video, viewed millions of times.