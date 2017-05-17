*Former WWE Diva Cameron (aka Ariane Andrew) was recently on TMZ Sports and caught some criticism for saying that she doesn’t date black men.

Some viewed her comments as racist, but Andrew responded in a new interview with the celebrity gossip outlet, saying she was unfairly attacked and is not a racist.

“I did not expect this; I got called a racist, and I am far from racist. I have so many different groups of people I roll with, I love everybody,” she said.

You can read part of her transcribed quotes below:

To clarify, I have dated black guys in the past, but just like anybody, we all have a preference. And, it is a preference, it was a comment. It was not meant to be derogatory. I’m a black woman, I think everyone is beautiful in their own way. I know people had something to say about ‘oh is that self-hatred?’ or hate towards your culture? At the end of the day, if we all talk the same, walk the same and look the same, the world would be a boring place. Again, it is about a preference, that’s what I prefer. Who knows, in two or three years, you may see me with a black man, that’s who I married, or a Hispanic or Middle Eastern. At the end of the day, looks are skin deep and what I might think is beautiful might be different than what you think. I think we all bring something unique to the table and at the end of the day if I vibe with someone, I vibe with them. It doesn’t matter where they come from or what their background is.

Watch Cameron’s full response in the above below:

#TamiRoman is shocked at the state of hip hop after seeing a picture of #LilUziVert A post shared by VladTV (@vladtv) on May 15, 2017 at 5:37pm PDT

Reality TV star Tami Roman is just as confused as most people over the age of 30 are about the current state of Hip Hop.

After analyzing the now viral photo of rapper Lil Uzi Vert wearing making-up, a vibrant blouse and clutching a purse, Roman shared a video on her own IG page explaining that she’s “about the 90’s” and keeps current with artists like Big K.R.I.T., Jay Z and Drake.

However, when she saw Lil Uzi Vert’s picture, she compared him to a “crack head momma that goes through alley’s who will do anything strange for change.”

Tami continued by saying this isn’t the hip-hop she’s used to and “Imma have to get used to it.”

Watch the hilarious clip of Tami Roman above. See the controversial photo of Lil Uzi Vert below. Hmm, maybe Tami does have a point.

