Djimon Hounsou, who starred in “Guardians of the Galaxy,” “Furious 7,” “Amistad,” “Blood Diamond,” and “Gladiator”—just to name a few—is King Arthur’s right hand man in Guy Ritchie’s “King Arthur: Legend of the Sword” opening today, Friday, April 12, in theaters throughout North America.

In an exclusive interview with Hounsou in New York at the Four Seasons Hotel he talked “Arthur” and its relevance in today’s world with EURweb’s New York correspondent Marie Moore.

Some have compared the stark raving mad leader Vortigern (Jude Law) in “Arthur” to the current U.S. leader. When asked about this Hounsou said:

“I like the idea of people going against the system; a systems that is supposed to provide for its people. Yet, it’s against the people. Our [King Arthur] interpretation has a lot of resonance in today’s reality and political stage.”

Hounsou went on to say their “Arthur” speaks volumes about diversity. “By the mere fact that I’m part of the film shows its efforts to embrace and integrate other cultures and ethnicities.”

Although it’s early in the game and a lot depends on the box office receipts of this “Arthur,” it has been said Hounsou will be the first black Knight at the Round Table.

Synopsis: After the murder of his father, young Arthur’s power-hungry uncle Vortigern seizes control of the crown. Robbed of his birthright, he grows up the hard way in the back alleys of the city, not knowing who he truly is. When fate leads him to pull the Excalibur sword from stone, Arthur embraces his tru e destiny to become a legendary fighter and leader.

Release date: May 12, 2017 ( USA

Budget: 102 million USD