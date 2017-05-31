*Did you hear the story about a Florida strip club shutting down temporally due to a tainted buffet causing “severe diarrhea”?

Well, we’re sorry to disrupt the amusement and chuckles but the recent viral report about a tainted buffet and a “severe diarrhea incident” at a Jacksonville strip club is fake news.

According to the fake news site Border Herald, a tainted buffet led to strippers having a case of diarrhea while performing nude on stage.

Border Herald reported the incident in late May and noted that both dancers and patrons who consumed the buffet food were affected.

Peep the original fake news report below:

A popular strip club in Jacksonville, Florida has been closed until further notice after several dancers contracted diarrhea last Friday night. The cause of the incident, which remains under investigation, has been initially linked to a contaminated buffet at the venue. While the investigation continues, the venue has not been named. While the results of the lab analysis are yet to come back, one source familiar with the investigation told reporters that bad shrimp was the most likely cause of the diarrhea. “Typically shrimp are involved in cases like this, particularly when they are not cleaned thoroughly.” Patrons at the venue who were sitting near the stage were the most directly affected by the incident, which occurred close to 11 p.m. According to a witness at the venue, three dancers were performing on separate poles when the first sign of trouble emerged … It was at this point that the first dancer to suffer from diarrhea was unable to control her bowels any longer, and ‘a stream of brown liquid soon gushed over the stage’, according to the witness … The other dancers on stage also suffered from diarrhea soon after and were forced to abandon their performance. “They had a hard time getting off the stage,” said one witness, who stayed to watch the aftermath of the incident. “High heels and diarrhea really don’t mix.

No local news reported about the messy ordeal. Border Herald is reportedly one of many regional fake news sites, very few of which carry disclaimers warning readers that their content is fake and untrustworthy.

