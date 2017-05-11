*Anna Hayes of Lake Village, Arkansas went to prom with longtime friend Phillip Freeman, but when her racist father saw their photos on her Facebook account, he was livid.

Hayes took to social media to share the vulgar text messages she received from her father, in which he threatened her for taking a black male to prom.

Hayes reportedly lives with her mother, and she told BuzzFeed that she didn’t tell her father about her prom date because he hasn’t been actively involved in her life for quite some time now. She admits that her father has been “openly racist as long as she can remember” for “unknown reasons.”

“He had always been openly racist around me when I was growing up in his household, but it never really occurred to me what it exactly meant to be racist,” she said. “When you’re a child you look at the world completely different.”

After seeing her prom picture, Hayes’ father texted: “We are done. I won’t be coming to your graduation, nor will I pay for your college. Go live with the n—-rs.”

Hayes’ responded by saying, “I went to prom with a Black guy so that’s a problem. Racist much.”

“Yes, I am. Your [sic] dead to me,” her father replied. “Don’t ever contact me again we are through. Go ahed be a f—n whore leave me out of it.”

Her father continued: “Go live with the f—-n n—rs. You want to mingle with subhumans, I’ll treat you accordingly.”

“He has told me that if I ever dated a black guy that I will and would be dead to him,” she said. “I stood my ground for what I believe in. He has called me several horrible things before.

Naturally, Hayes and Freeman have received an outpouring of support, but they are only friends. She decided to ask him to prom because he’s “cute.” Meanwhile, she’s actually been in a four-year relationship with a white guy. So you may be wondering why he didn’t accompany her to prom?

In a statement that she posted to her Facebook page, Hayes said that ever since the text messages went viral, her father, his current wife and his ex-wife have received threats.

