*Here’s an EURweb exclusive look at the new documentary film called “Feel Rich: Health is the New Wealth.”

In the never before seen clip above, rapper/actor Common talks about the importance of getting the community exposed to eating healthy. The clip also features Chef Alisa Reynolds, owner of the LA restaurant My 2 Cents. Reynolds, who has served everyone from President Obama, Oprah, Reggie Bush, and more, talks about changing the dish to help change people’s minds towards healthy eating.

The film is being released on VOD and iTunes on May 23rd by XLrator Media. It was directed by Peter Spirer and features interviews from Common, The Game, Crystal Wall, Paul Wall, Fat Joe, Russell Simmons, Stic.Man, Afya Ibomu, Jermaine Dupri, Slim Thug, and Styles P. Quincy Jones III narrated the film. Quincy Jones is an executive producer on the film.

TITLE: FEEL RICH: HEALTH IS THE NEW WEALTH

AVAILABLE ON VOD AND iTUNES: May 23, 2017

DIRECTOR: Peter Spirer

CAST: Common, The Game, Crystal Wall, Paul Wall, Fat Joe, Russell Simmons, Stic.Man, Afya Ibomu, Jermaine Dupri, Slim Thug, Styles P

SYNOPSIS: FEEL RICH: HEALTH IS THE NEW WEALTH documents the nascent self-love revolution emerging in urban communities. Narrated by Quincy Jones III, the film features interviews with iconic artists, producers, urban farmers and meditators who have made dramatic changes in their lives by opening themselves up to new ideas about what it means to be rich. The audience will embark on a journey led by Common, The Game, Crystal Wall, Paul Wall, Fat Joe, Russell Simmons, Stic.Man, Afya Ibomu, Jermaine Dupri, Slim Thug, Styles P and the legendary Quincy Jones that provides unique context to the global health crisis in urban communities by offering a backstage pass into the hearts and minds of the hip hop elite.

GENRE: Documentary

DISTRIBUTOR: XLrator Media

YOUTUBE TRAILER: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abUrQUhDTBs&feature=youtu.be

source:

Samantha Arevalo – KWPR

katrinawanpr.com