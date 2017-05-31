*Brian Tyree Henry, the breakout star of Donald Glover’s FX comedy “Atlanta,” has joined Jodie Foster in the big screen thriller “Hotel Artemis,” while Idris Elba and Kate Winslet’s long gestating Fox 2000 film “The Mountain Between Us” has will finally see the light of day.

Henry and “American Crime Story” vet Kenneth Choi join Zachary Quinto, Jeff Goldblum, Sterling K. Brown, Jenny Slate, Charlie Day, Dave Bautista and Sofia Boutella in “Hotel Artemis,” which takes place in the near future at an underground Los Angeles hospital, where the city’s sinister criminals are treated. The story follows the nurse (Foster) who runs the hospital as she discovers that one of her patients is actually there to assassinate another.

The pic will begin filming Thursday in L.A. under first-time director Drew Pearce, the writer of “Iron Man 3” and “Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation.”

Henry, best known for his role as Paper Boi in “Atlanta,” will next be seen in the Matthew McConaughey-led “White Boy Rick” and is set for Steve McQueen’s heist movie “Widows.”

Meanwhile, Idris Elba and Kate Winslet play stranded survivors in Fox 2000’s adaptation of Charles Martin’s best-selling novel “The Mountain Between Us,” which will finally arrive in theaters on Oct. 20.

The two actors star as a pair who fall in love while stranded in the wilderness after a plane crash. Hany Abu-Assad directs the film from a script by Chris Weitz and J. Mills Goodloe. Beau Bridges and Dermot Mulroney are also among the cast.

Watch the trailer below: