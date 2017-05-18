*ABC has released the trailer for Shonda Rhimes’ upcoming drama, “For the People.”

The series stars Britne Oldford as Sandra Black, a rookie public defender who was motivated to become an attorney by an injustice her family suffered when she was a child.

The milieu is New York’s high-profile Southern District federal court, where young defense and prosecuting attorneys try to figure out their professional and personal lives.

Anna Deavere Smith and Ben Rappaport also star in the series, which was created by “Scandal” writer-producer Paul William Davies and executive-produced by Rhimes and Betsy Beers.

The series joins its sister Shondaland shows “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Scandal,” “How to Get Away With Murder” and the upcoming “Still Star-Crossed,” at ABC.

Watch the trailer below: