*It’s turn up time in the new 2 min, 30 second trailer for Universal’s “Girls Trip,” starring Regina Hall, Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith and Tiffany Haddish as college friends who road trip to New Orleans for the Essence Festival.

Sisterhoods are rekindled, wild sides are rediscovered, and there’s enough dancing, drinking, brawling and romancing to make the Big Easy blush. From the looks of this new trailer, the drinking part is most prevelant.

Haddish’s character is seen in the trailer asking God not to give any of them kidney failure on the trip, “because we fittin’ to get messed up.”

Later Smith’s character is shown getting stuck in a zip line over the French Quarter with a bladder full of alcohol. Needless to say, the crowd underneath her is sent running for cover.

Malcolm D. Lee directs a screenplay by Kenya Barris and Tracy Oliver; the producer is Will Packer. Larenz Tate, Kate Walsh, Mike Colter and Kofi Siriboe round out the cast.

“Girls Trip” rolls into theaters on July 21.

Watch the latest trailer below: