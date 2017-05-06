*British singer/songwriter FKA Twigs has opened up about how the racism she suffered from Twitter trolls over the last year has brought her to tears.

As the Daily Mail reports, 29-year-old Twigs – born Tahliah Debrett Barnett – was attacked with hateful comments from racist fangirls after her relationship with “Twilight” star Robert Pattinson came to light in July, 2014. The worse of the hate came when the racists directed their comments to one of her fans.

Twigs – who is of English, Spanish and Jamaican descent – told the Sunday Times Magazine that she was replying to a fan who had tweeted a picture of himself with a friend who was dying of cancer and revealed the young woman listened to her music. Soon afterwards, the trolls turned on the man and sent him a barrage of negative comments about the woman in the picture.

Twigs said: “They all started attacking her. Within 20 seconds it was just like n*****, monkey, ugly, die b****, all this stuff on his feed. It broke my heart… this lady who is really sick and is probably going to die.”

While she was hurt by the comments, she said it’s something her parents have always prepared her for. When she was a little girl, her stepfather explained that she might be treated differently as a result of her complexion. She told the magazine that he said:

“Sometimes people are going to treat you differently because of the colour of your skin. Sometimes you’re going to have to work 10 times harder than somebody else to get the same appreciation, but never use it as an excuse. I agree with that.”

When asked by the Sunday Times about rumored wedding plans with Robert, Twigs responded by asking, “Who told you I was getting married? You might read somewhere I’m a monkey and it doesn’t mean I am,” (referring to racist online comments), adding that she’s “not prepared to talk about my private life. I don’t really understand the fascination.”