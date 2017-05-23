*Ten-year-old Kheris Rogers has come up with the perfect response to people who make fun of her dark skin.

And profitable, to boot.

“I’ve been bullied a lot, like in the first grade, I went to school with just four other black kids,” the Los Angeles resident recently told Mic. “And kids used to bully me because they weren’t used to my skin tone. There was an incident with a teacher and we had to draw ourselves and she gave us a black crayon instead of a brown crayon, and I was really upset.”

According to BuzzFeed News, Kheris’ mom decided to transfer her to a different school, but the teasing didn’t stop. This time, it was other black students making the disparaging comments.

Kheris’ 22-year-old sister, Taylor Pollard, decided to share a pic that celebrated her sibling’s beauty. The caption read: “My sister is only 10, but already royalty.” She also used the hashtag #FlexinInHerComplexion, a hashtag that first went viral in 2015.

My sister is only 10, but already royalty 👸🏾 #FlexinInHerComplexion pic.twitter.com/pfKeHyNXCx — Boss Babe✨ (@TaylorAndrea_) March 26, 2017

The photos not only went viral with more than 83,000 likes, but also boosted the young lady’s confidence.

Additionally, it sparked Kheris’ decision to launch a “Flexin’ In My Complexion” clothing line to empower others who face colorism.

Flexin’ In My Complexion 👸🏿 #kherisrogers #ajplus #flexininmycomplexion #kheris A post shared by Kheris Rogers🍫🍫🍫 (@kherispoppin) on May 18, 2017 at 10:10am PDT

“Kheris really thought she was the only one going through this, but Kheris now realizes that this is a global issue,” Pollard told Mic. “That’s what pushed Kheris, because she thought ‘If I’m feeling this way, then we want to help others who are feeling bad about themselves too.’”

The clothing line, which features $15 “Flexin’ In My Complexion” t-shirts, has been a hit since its launch in April. She and Pollard plan to incorporate fitted tees and crop tops for the summer.

Kheris said she feels confident when she puts the shirt on, “even if I still get picked on.”

Order your “Flexin’ In My Complexion” tee here.