*For the last couple of decades, Victor Hail, former lead singer of The Neighborhood Kidz group, has been desperately trying to contact Randy Jackson of The Jacksons to ‘thank him’ for his interest in their young R&B group back in the day.

Hail says when he was 10-years-old, his unpolished group performed at the 1989 Soul & Sounds of Watts Talent Fest in California. After the group won third place, a man approached them and told the group that Steven Randall Jackson (Randy Jackson – The Jacksons) wanted to speak with them. Another man also approached the group and told them they better come with him to get their $125 cash prize. Since the man was hostile to them, the group decided to collect their prize money first, which took a lot longer than anticipated and when they returned they discovered Jackson had left. The kids realized they made a mistake and should have talked to Jackson first.

Since then Hail claims he has tried to contact Jackson for the last 27 years with no success and would desperately like to thank him.

“We’ve never given up hope that one day we’d get the chance to at least tell Randy, ‘thank you’ for considering us musically way back when,” says Hail.

“In light of all this, The Neighborhood Kidz would like Randy Jackson to know that we would have loved to talk to him after that talent fest and to have become his R&B group! We also would like to give a special ‘thank you’ to Randy Jackson for considering us ‘musically’, way back when,” says Hail.

Although it is decades later, the missed opportunity is still on Hail’s mind, and he would still like to hear Jackson’s side of the story and vice versa. “What I’m hoping to accomplish by telling Randy ‘thank you’, is for Randy to get our side of the story and maybe he can give his side of the story regarding that incident between us and him. Then it will be closure for both parties (although I don’t know if Randy is looking for closure from that incident). Lastly, it’ll be an entertaining story for all the Randy Jackson fans out there,” he says.

Neighborhood Kidz consisted of three original members, Victor and his brother Corey Hail, and their friend Tony Harrell. Damion (last name unknown) was added to the group later. Although Hail says he and the group members are enjoying life and still enjoy music, they are no longer serious about being singers. However, Tony, is a rapper and still performs. Hail is not sure where Damion is because they never heard from him after the talent fest.

Lastly, Hail says he would like to shout out or thank everyone who played a part in the popular talent fest to include Greg Brown, Monica Ford, and KJLH Radio for putting the 1989 talent fest together; Robin of Tabu Records; Leonard Richardson of Warner Brothers Records; Michael Concepción of Grand Jury Records; Quincy Jones III, and Maxine Waters for attending the fest. He also wants to thank the Master of Ceremony Rory Kaufman. Finally, Hail thanks Crossfire, Nicole Howard, M.C. Action (H2), The Juvenile Committee, and comedian T.P. Hearn for performing at the fest.

Randy Jackson if you are on social media, Hail would love to hear from you!

Check out the Neighborhood Kidz @ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-tyvqB69Mp8 or watch below:

Victor Hail can be reached via his Facebook page, The Soul and Sounds of Watts Talent Shows @ https://www.facebook.com/groups/603626099667116/ – Email Victor Hail via [email protected].