*Fox’s Wednesday nights will look a bit different next season.

After three years at 9 p.m., “Empire” will slide into the 8 p.m. slot in a move to better serve its sophomore series “Star,” which will occupy “Empire’s” former 9 p.m. hour, according to The Hollywood Reporter“:

Fox brass have been adamant about not moving “Empire” since its hugely successful launch. But as the top-rated drama has aged, it has become evident that the show’s ratings are not dependent on the time slot. More and more “Empire” viewers are watching the drama on their own time.

Lee Daniels is the creative force behind both “Empire” and “Star.” The later follows the grind of girl group as the trio attempts to become superstars. Queen Latifah stars as their guardian.

Below is Fox’s full fall schedule:

Monday

8 p.m. — Lucifer

10 p.m. — The Gifted

Tuesday

8 p.m.— Lethal Weapon

9 p.m. — The Mick

9:30 p.m. — Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Wednesday

8 p.m.— Empire

9 p.m. — Star

Thursday

8 p.m. — Gotham

9 p.m. — Orville

Friday

8 p.m. — Hell’s Kitchen

9 p.m. — The Exorcist

Saturday

8 p.m. — Fox Sports Saturday: College Football

Sunday

7 p.m. — NFL on Fox

7:30 p.m. — The OT/Bob’s Burgers

8 p.m. — The Simpsons

8:30 p.m. — Ghosted

9 p.m. — Family Guy

9:30 p.m. — The Last Man on Earth