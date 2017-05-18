*When it comes to statistics about Black entrepreneurship , the numbers are often bittersweet. While entrepreneurship among African-Americans is rising faster than among all Americans, the revenue generated by Black businesses has shrunk over the years.

On June 9-10, 2017, Tyler New Media will host Traffic, Sales & Profit Live (TSP Live) aimed at bridging the gap between passion and profit. Hosted at the Le Méridien luxury hotel in Atlanta, TSP Live provides entrepreneurs the training and tools they need to succeed in the booming e-commerce industry.

“This is the premier event for entrepreneurs who are looking to grow the amount of traffic to their online businesses and learn how to convert those leads into sales,” said Lamar Tyler, TSP Live creator and owner of Tyler New Media. “Whether you’re trying to transition into your own venture fulltime or already have an established business, you will leave TSP Live with a blueprint for attracting more customers and increasing the bottom line.”

Unlike many conferences, TSP Live goes beyond the typical presentations and gives entrepreneurs the opportunity to implement what they learn on-site, alongside top-notch online business experts. Attendees also get to connect with other like-minded small business owners through one-on-one networking and interactive sessions.

The boot camp style event features an impressive line-up of speakers who have direct experience in growing profitable digital businesses. For example, presenter Jamal Miller hit rock bottom one year after writing his first book. While the tough times resulted in him relying on food stamps to provide for his family, they also inspired him to create a profitable online business. In the first quarter of 2017 alone, Miller’s business earned $500,000 in revenue. He will share insights into how to develop a brand that makes money and changes the world.

The purpose of TSP Live is rooted in Tyler’s entrepreneurial journey. Alongside his wife, Ronnie, he transformed their small personal blog, “Black And Married with Kids” into an international brand. Ebony Magazine named the Tylers to its Power 100 list of the most influential African-Americans, which included President Barack Obama, Beyoncé and Jay-Z and Tyler Perry among its ranks. Additionally, they’ve been featured as finalists for the Black Enterprise Family Business of the Year Award and Infusionsoft’s Small Business ICON competition.

“I wish we had access to the right experts and resources as we grew our business. As an entrepreneur, you make mistakes and learn a lot from failure. I want to share those lessons learned and make it easier for those business owners who come along after us,” added Tyler.

In addition to admission to the sessions, TSP Live participants will also receive valuable resource guides to help them build Facebook advertising campaigns, a social media strategy, a stronger brand presence and e-mail lists.

Visit www.TSPLiveTickets.com to view the full agenda and purchase tickets. To unsubscribe, follow the instructions at the bottom of this email.

source:

Chassidy Goggins

chassidy.goggins@ tylernewmedia.com

