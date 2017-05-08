"Snowfall"

*FX announced Monday that its new drama “Snowfall,” about the start of the crack epidemic in Los Angeles, will premiere on Wednesday, July 5 at 10 PM ET/PT.

Created by John Singleton & Eric Amadio and Dave Andron, the series is set in 1983, when crack first began surfacing on L.A. streets.

Damson Idris (L) and Amin Joseph stars of the FX series Snowfall

Via FX:

Los Angeles 1983. A storm is coming and its name is crack. Snowfall is a one-hour drama set against the infancy of the crack cocaine epidemic and its ultimate radical impact on the culture as we know it. The story follows numerous characters on a violent collision course, including: Franklin Saint (Damson Idris), young street entrepreneur on a quest for power; Gustavo “El Oso” Zapata (Sergio Peris-Mencheta), a Mexican wrestler caught up in a power struggle within a crime family; Teddy McDonald (Carter Hudson), a CIA operative running from a dark past who begins an off-book operation to fund the Nicaraguan Contras and Lucia Villanueva (Emily Rios), the self-possessed daughter of a Mexican crime lord.

“Snowfall” is executive produced by Singleton, Amadio, Andron, Thomas Schlamme, Michael London and Trevor Engelson.

Andron serves as showrunner.





Speak your Mind