*FX announced Monday that its new drama “Snowfall,” about the start of the crack epidemic in Los Angeles, will premiere on Wednesday, July 5 at 10 PM ET/PT.

Created by John Singleton & Eric Amadio and Dave Andron, the series is set in 1983, when crack first began surfacing on L.A. streets.

Via FX:

Los Angeles 1983. A storm is coming and its name is crack. Snowfall is a one-hour drama set against the infancy of the crack cocaine epidemic and its ultimate radical impact on the culture as we know it. The story follows numerous characters on a violent collision course, including: Franklin Saint (Damson Idris), young street entrepreneur on a quest for power; Gustavo “El Oso” Zapata (Sergio Peris-Mencheta), a Mexican wrestler caught up in a power struggle within a crime family; Teddy McDonald (Carter Hudson), a CIA operative running from a dark past who begins an off-book operation to fund the Nicaraguan Contras and Lucia Villanueva (Emily Rios), the self-possessed daughter of a Mexican crime lord.

“Snowfall” is executive produced by Singleton, Amadio, Andron, Thomas Schlamme, Michael London and Trevor Engelson.

Andron serves as showrunner.