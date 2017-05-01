*Nearly a year after Mattel announced its forthcoming Gabby Douglas Barbie, the doll is finally here.

In honor of the groundbreaking Olympic gymnast, Gabby Barbie comes dressed in a Team U.S.A. leotard with a removable pink and black Nike track suit. It’s available for purchase on Barbie’s website, or in select stores, now.

“It’s so important in the African American community to have that doll that looks like you,” Douglas told the Huffington Post. “For me that’s really big because it sends a positive message saying, you know what, you can go out there and achieve your goals no matter what your hair looks like, no matter what color your skin is.”

Back in July, Barbie announced that it was including the Gabby Barbie in its “Shero” line of dolls, which also features director Ava DuVernay, ballerina Misty Copeland, and “Shameless” actress Emmy Rossum.

The Gabby doll was announced just before 2016’s Rio Olympics, where she went on to place third on her team. Four years prior, she dropped jaws at the 2012 London Games, where she became the first black woman to win the Olympic all-around for gymnastics.