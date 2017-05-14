

*Gabourey Sidibe continues making her rounds on the promo trail for her memoir “This Is Just My Face,” so she hit up the clubhouse on “Watch What Happens Live” alongside former “RHOA” star Kim Zolciak.

When a fan called in and asked Gabby about the alleged ongoing feud between Nia Long and Taraji P. Henson on the set of “Empire,” she laughed off the rumors while pointing out the double standard in reporting and gossiping. She joked that no one ever talks about the “beef” between Jussie Smollett and Tari Byers.

“I feel like it’s a girly thing. Nobody talks about how many times Jussie Smollett punches Trai Byers over a protein shake.”

She was joking. Peep the clip above.

“We all like each other,” she said, noting that she’s never witnessed Nia and Taraji go at each other on set.

“None that I saw. I never worked with the both of them at the same time, so no.”

You recall, the “Empire” glam team filed a formal complaint against Nia, pretty much alleging that she’s a rude diva.

Meanwhile, Gabby and Kim also weighed in on the explosive final installment of the “RHOA” reunion… with Kim calling out Phaedra for her lies many seasons ago.

Meanwhile, in her new memoir, Sidibe opens up about getting her mom to recognize the severity of her depression.

“When I first told her I was depressed, she laughed at me. Literally,” Sidibe writes. “Not because she’s a terrible person, but because she thought it was a joke. How could I not be able to feel better on my own, like her, like her friends, like normal people? So I just kept thinking my sad thoughts—thoughts about dying.”

“This Is Just My Face: Try Not to Stare” is available on Amazon

