*Gabourey Sidibe is flaunting her new body while promoting her new book that chronicles her weight loss journey and her battle with suicide, depression and an eating disorder.

Don’t you love it when celebs spill the tea about their own lives?

Sidibe hosted a book signing at Barnes & Noble Union Square in NYC this week for her recently released book, “This Is Just My Face: Try Not To Stare.” She signed autographs for fans and sat on a panel to answer fan questions.

The 33-year-old “Empire” star also stopped by the “Wendy Williams Show” talk about her weight loss journey. She revealed having diabetes is what motivated her to get the gastric sleeve to lose weight. Prior to the surgery, Gabby says she struggled to lose weight her whole life but nothing ever worked.. not even five trainers and committing to a healthy diet.

Gabby said she decided to be open about her surgery because she didn’t want people to think that she was paid by a weight loss company to shed the pounds.

“I didn’t want to lie about it. I didn’t want to say ‘Weight Watchers’ or whatever. Shoutout to people who do it naturally. I’m not going to lose weight for money. I think it’s weird.”

Later in the show, Gabby served up her phone sex skills, as she used to be a phone sex operator prior to becoming a Hollywood star. Peep the clip below.

On a funny note, Sidibe says that on the night director Lee Daniels offered her the lead in “Precious,” the role that would earn her an Oscar nomination, he asked if she had a boyfriend.

“No,” Ms. Sidibe told him, “but now that I’m going to be a movie star, I’m going to get pregnant by a basketball player and lock down that child support.” As the NY Times reports, Lee cracked up, and the deal was sealed.

“Sarcasm is my birth defect,” Sidibe said recently. “I was born cynical.”

