*“Pitch” will not live to see a second inning at Fox.

The critically-acclaimed baseball drama that featured breakout star Kylie Bunbury as the first female baseball player in the Major Leagues has been cancelled by Fox following its 10-episode debut.

Executive producer Kevin Falls tweeted the news Monday evening (May 1), also posting, “Thank you to our faithful fans for trying so hard to save us.”

Though “Pitch” was a fave of TV critics, it never quite caught on with viewers, averaging just 3 million total viewers per episode. Following its first 10 episodes, Fox did not go forth with a back-order, signaling the imminent cancellation.

The series was the first broadcast show to work with MLB. Created by Dan Fogelman and Rick Singer, “Pitch” was exec produced by Falls, Tony Bill, Helen Bartlett, Jess Rosenthal and Paris Barclay who directed the pilot.