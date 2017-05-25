*This country (USA) may still have a lot to learn when it comes to getting over homophobic behaviors.

Many LGBTQ individuals and couples continue to take and/or lose their lives because of the way society as a whole treats them. Yet even with that said, imagine living in a place where you are charged and sentenced just because of your sexual preference?

Hey, we know this happens around the globe, outside of the USA. But it still shocks the sh*t out of some of us when we actually hear about it or see it in print.

IT seems illegal.

Two men, discovered to be a gay couple living together in Indonesia was recently sentenced to a “public caning” (aka 100 lashes) just because they love each other. The sentence was handed down by a Shariah court.

Neighborhood vigilantes had “suspected” their relationship, and actually broke into a room they were renting in late March as they were being intimate.

Excuse me, but I still can’t wrap my brain around why what anyone else is doing — or in this case, who they are doing,outside of an act of pedophilia or something of that nature, is anybody else’s damn business.

How ’bout we start there!

