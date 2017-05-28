*Jordan Peele’s “Get Out” dropped on DVD this week, and the 2-disc set features an alternative ending that’s left social media — most notably Black Twitter — feeling some sort of way.

“Get Out” follows Chris (Daniel Kalyuua) and his girlfriend Rose as they visit her family in upstate New York. The audience soon discovers that the family is into lobotomizing black people and stealing their “genetically superior” bodies.

SPOILER: After a courageous escape, Chris kills Rose’s family and is rescued by his friend played by Lil Rel Howery. The two drive away and Rose dies from her injuries.

The recent release of the DVD/Blu-ray includes an alternate ending that has ticked off some people.

During an interview with Buzzfeed, Peele describes the alternate ending:

“There is an alternate ending in which the cops actually come at the end. He gets locked up and taken away for slaughtering an entire family of white people and you know he’s never getting out, if he doesn’t get shot there on the spot.”

Jordan goes on to explain why he felt the movie needed a more positive ending:

“It was very clear that the ending needed to transform into something that gives us a hero, that gives us an escape, gives us a positive feeling when we leave this movie. […] There’s nothing more satisfying than seeing the audience go crazy when Rod shows up.”

What do you think about the alternate ending on the “Get Out” DVD?

Peep some of the responses to it so far:

THE ALTERNATE ENDING TO GET OUT IS SO INFURIATING DO NOT WATCH IT IM BEGGING YOU — Phinneas Q Butterfat (@caity_halligan) May 20, 2017

The #GetOut alternate ending is FUCKED. I’m glad they went with the happy ending. pic.twitter.com/yeb1lovXMM — Chill Clinton (@JustChillBruh) May 18, 2017

I’m glad they didn’t go with that alternate ending to “Get Out”. I would’ve set the movie theater on fire — Quan Dolla$ (@2Live_Que) May 19, 2017

