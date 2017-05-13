*The folks over at MTV thought it would be funny to have actress Allison Williams and her “Get Out” co-star Lil Rel Howery perform some sort of “redeem the white woman in the eyes of ALL black men” skit at the Movie and TV Awards… and it didn’t go over well with Black Twitter (and some white folks too).

While on stage to present the award for Best Kiss (which of course went to Ashton Sanders and Jharrel Jerome for “Moonlight”), Williams joked about being mistaken as a racist since her role in Jordan Peele’s directorial debut.

Lil Rel kept moving away from her as part of their shtick. In response, she asks if he’s “scared” of her because of her role as Rose Armitage. He clarified that he was more “afraid” of her… and that’s when Williams starts asking what she could do to win back the affection of Black males everywhere…. *sigh* & *vomit*

Williams offers a few ideas:

“What do I have to do to get back the trust?” Williams asks Lil Rel. First, she suggests that she could make it illegal to ask ‘Can I touch your hair?’ — to which Rel says no. She then says she would arrange for George Washington’s face to be replaced with Denzel Washington’s on Mount Rushmore. Again, Rel says no. Lastly, she suggests she could get Beyonce’s “Lemonade” on Spotify, to which Rel shrugs and says sure.

MTV wasn’t making an attempt to tackle the topic of racism by making a black hair joke, a Denzel joke, and a Beyonce joke. Instead, they were pushing more of that “black males should worship white women” propaganda. Remember, Hollywood is very anti-black, and there’s only three types of black males they prefer: the docile ones, the gay ones, and the ones who are willing to put down black women and worship the womb of white AmeriKKKa.

Because if the producers of the show visited any number of dating or social media sites/forums that cater to interracial couples, then they would know that black males who date white women have no issue with racist white women or their family — hell, they’d rather marry into that than marry a black woman.

Meanwhile, I doubt Allison is phased by the backlash. She’s a white actress, so she’ll be just fine in Hollywoodland. Matter fact, now that she’s made “racist jokes” in front of millions of people worldwide., the offers are probably pouring in.

