*Giancarlo Esposito and Whoopi Goldberg have signed on to star in “Shriver,” a comedy about mistaken identity, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Toni Collette and Thomas Haden Church also star in the project, which tells the story of a loner mistaken for a renowned but reclusive author. He suddenly finds himself the center of attention at a writer’s conference celebrating the 20th anniversary of the book written by the real author.

Shriver takes on the mistaken identity while sparking a romance with the English professor who runs the conference. He is about to pull it all off when the real Shriver appears leading to fantastic comedic crescendo.

Content Media acquired sales rights to the comedy and will be introducing the project to buyers for the first time in Cannes, notes THR. Additional cast are expected to join the project in the coming weeks.

Michael Maren directs from his own screenplay, based on the novel by the same name written by Chris Belden.

Shriver is currently in pre-production and is scheduled to begin shooting later this year.