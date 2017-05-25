*Sony Pictures has tapped Gina Prince-Bythewood to direct “Silver & Black,” the film based on Marvel characters Silver Sable & Black Cat within the Spider-Man universe, reports Deadline.

In the comics, Silver Sable is a mercenary who runs a company that hunts war criminals while Black Cat (real name Felicia Hardy) is an acrobatic cat burglar who had a tangled romantic relationship with Spider-Man. Silver and Black were both antagonists and allies to Spider-Man.

This film is set to follow “Venom,” the Spider-Man universe expansion film that will star Tom Hardy with “Zombieland’s” Ruben Fleischer directing.

Prince-Bythewood recently directed the pilot for Marvel’s upcoming “Cloak & Dagger” series on Freeform and completed the first season of Fox’s “Shots Fired,” the drama co-created with her husband Reggie Rock Bythewood. The season finale aired Wednesday.

Next, she’ll rewrite the “Silver & Black” script originated by “Thor: The Dark World” writer Christopher Yost. Matt Tolmach and Amy Pascal are producing, and Columbia Pictures execs Palak Patel and Eric Fineman are overseeing, according to Deadline.