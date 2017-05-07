*There’s no doubt as to where Gladys Knight stands as far as the tiff between old schoolers Aretha Franklin and Dionne Warwick.

In her recent interview with Hip Hollywood, at the recent Emmy Awards, Madame Knight says thinks Dionne didn’t meant anything with the comments she made at Whitney Houston’s funeral five years ago.

Here’s what Gladys had to say:

“I know my sister, Dionne. It ain’t nothing to her. Now Re [Aretha], is a little bit different. It’s just one of those things, everybody got their little knick knacks going on.”

She added:

“Dionne is gon’ speak her mind and she’s gon’ tell the truth. Re is gon’ be sensitive and cause a whole lot of riffraff.”

Now we’re wondering if ReRe is gonna come for Gladys for siding with Dionne. 🙂

READ RELATED STORY: STARS GET SHADY AT 44TH ANNUAL DAYTIME EMMY AWARDS [WATCH]



#GladysKnight just weighed in on the #seniorshade between #ArethaFranklin and #DionneWarwick. #Emmys #DaytimeEmmys # A post shared by HIPHOLLYWOOD (@hiphollywood) on May 2, 2017 at 6:54am PDT

Earlier we reported …

ARETHA FRANKLIN WANTS A PIECE OF DIONNE WARWICK’S ARSE FOR SAYING SHE WAS WHITNEY’S GODMOTHER: REPORT

*Uh oh! We’ve got a bonafide old school celebrity war going down. And not just any ol’ celebs, but the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin and another legend, Dionne Warwick.

So far it’s just Franklin doing the beefing, but she’s breathing fire straight at Warwick. Aretha is accusing Dionne of making up a story that she was Whitney Houston‘s Godmother, even though the alleged offense happened five years ago at Houston’s funeral.

“She blatantly lied on me … fully well knowing what she was doing,” Franklin said in a phone interview with the Associated Press, writes Nekesa Mumbi Moody.

Franklin called The Associated Press on Tuesday, after sending a lengthy fax the day before, to address what she claimed was a “libelous” statement against her made five years ago at Houston’s funeral. At the time, Warwick told funeral-goers that Franklin was there and introduced her, but then realized she wasn’t in attendance. “‘Ree’s not here, but she is here,” Warwick said, referring to Franklin by a nickname. “She loves Whitney as if she were born to her. She is her godmother.” At the time, Franklin said she was suffering from swollen feet and had to skip the funeral so she could perform later that night at Radio City Music Hall in New York, which she said she was contractually obligated to do. Though Cissy Houston, Whitney Houston’s mother, said in the days afterward that Franklin wasn’t Houston’s godmother (it was Darlene Love), Franklin felt the comment was damaging to her and planned to address it at a later date. “There’s been so much going on around her (Houston), around the service, around the drugs, around her and Bobby (Brown) supposed to be fighting, I didn’t want to add anything to that and I didn’t want to be a part of that,” she said.

Well it’s five years later so apparently Franklin feels the time has come.

To get the rest of this EURweb story HERE.