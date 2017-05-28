*In a seemingly endless field of vibrant yellow wildflowers, Goapele delivers euphoric vocals over exceptionally smooth production in her breathtaking video for “Dreamseeker.”

Premiering exclusively with Rap-Up, the singer’s new video follows the sun-kissed singer basking in California’s Carrizo Plain National Monument, embracing life around her.

The title track, produced by Mike Tiger, serves as an introduction to her forthcoming EP, Dreamseeker- out May 19th via Empire/Skyblaze. Pre-order Dreamseeker here.

Dreamseeker includes the seductive single, “$ecret” with a nod to Aaliyah’s “Are You That Somebody,” as well as an appearance from BJ The Chicago Kid on the standout track, “Stay.”

Following up 2014’s Strong As Glass, Dreamseeker addresses self-love, social consciousness, sensuality and motherhood. The EP’s first single, “Power,” premiered on Vibe.com and delivers a feel-good message about unconditional love.

Outside of music, the singer is committed to activism and raising awareness. She is an active participant in the AIDS Healthcare Foundation, and recently starred in a short film entitled Where Is Beauty, which addresses the pressures young women face with social media and beauty standards.

Dreamseeker Tracklist

1. Dreamseeker Intro – Produced by Mike Tiger

2. Secret – Produced by CrakWav

3. As bright as the sun interlude – Produced by Mike Tiger

4. Power – Produced by Cornelio Austin

5. Take it over – Produced by Nate Hendrix

6. Giving me life interlude – Produced by Mike Tiger

7. Stay Featuring BJ the Chicago Kid – Produced by Cornelio Austin

8. Full circle interlude – Mike Tiger

9. Stand – Produced by Bedrock

10. Cool Breeze – Produced by Goapele

Goapele, is an American soul and R&B singer-songwriter. Her name means to move forward in Setswana, a Southern African language.

