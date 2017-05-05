*Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Kate Beckinsale and rising star Damson Idris (star of John Singelton’s upcoming FX series Snowfall) will star in “Farming,” a story based on the life of Nigerian-British actor Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje.

Akinnuoye-Agbaje, best known for his roles in HBO’s “Oz” and ABC’s “Lost,” wrote the script for “Farming” and will make his directorial debut with the project, which is based on his youth when he was fostered by a white working class family in the UK.

In the 1960s through 1980s, Nigerian children were farmed out to white working class families in the UK. Most were never registered with social services, making them invisible to the authorities. Growing up in white communities across the country these children slowly lost their cultural identity and many were never reunited with their parents.

Idris will play a young Nigerian boy, “farmed out” by his parents to a white British family in the hope of giving him a better future. Instead, Enitan grows up to become the feared leader of a white skinhead gang in 1980s England.

Beckinsale plays the self-serving foster mother Ingrid. When all seems lost and Enitan spirals into self-destruction, a benevolent teacher (Mbatha-Raw) offers him one last chance at redemption.

“I’m thrilled to be finally bringing this important story to the world which will serve as the voice of a forgotten generation,” said Akinnuoye-Agbaje, who will also serve as one of the producers.

Production is set to begin August 2017 out of the UK and Nigeria.