*Halle Berry will join the list of celebs lined up for VH1’s forthcoming mother’s appreciation show “Dear Mama: An Event to Honor Moms.”

The Oscar winner will pay tribute to a mother from the non-profit domestic violence organization, the Jenesse Center.

The special will include such acts as DJ Khaled, Kelly Rowland, Robin Thicke, Maxwell, Ludacris and Mary J. Blige alongside hosts La La Anthony and Anthony Anderson, honoring the special moms in their lives.

Berry, who turned heads at last night’s Met Gala, will also be starring in the forthcoming films “Kidnap” and “Kingsman: The Golden Circle.”

“Dear Mama,” which will take place at the Huntington Library and Botanical Gardens, California, will air on Monday, May 8 on VH1 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.