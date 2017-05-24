A Must See- A Must Do #ShotsFired Finale Tonight 8/7c on Fox

*When programming hits this hard and this close to home, it causes our communities and leaders to bond together so that it is seen, heard and continues.

Mr. Harry Johnson led the team that raised the infamous One such powerful voice has been added to the BHERC’s call to action.led the team that raised the infamous Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial in Washington, D. C., also known as The Stone of Hope.

He offers his support of the limited Fox series Shots Fired, whose finale episode airs tonight at 8/7 Central on Fox.

“Tonight, May 24th is the finale of Shots Fired on Fox TV Network. Shots Fired is a show written and produced by Gina and Reggie Blythewood. “Will Justice be Served”…is the theme for the finale. As we begin our Summer Movie Series at The Martin Luther King Memorial, I encourage all to watch tonight’s finale.” — Harry Johnson, President/CEO of The Memorial Foundation