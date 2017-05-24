*Rev. William D. Smart, President & CEO Southern Christian Leadership Conference of Southern California states: “Shots Fired is a show of consciousness we need more!”

Call To Action for the finale episode of Shots Fired. The show airs tonight on Fox at 8/7 central. Viewers are also urged to watch back episodes, set their DVR’s or watch On Demand. A nationwide call to action has gone forth and civic leaders, along with other groups and organizations, are chiming in to support the efforts of the Black Hollywood Education and Resource Center’sfor theThe show airs

Shots Fired is the creation of husband & wife team Reggie Rock and Gina Prince-Bythewood. They have brought to the front lines of television what has been seen in the headlines that suggests an abuse of power from law enforcement as it relates to inflicting mortal wounds on unarmed citizens, and the aftermath in our hearts, our homes and communities.

Sandra Evers-Manly, Founder & Executive Director of BHERC, deems Shots Fired to be a show that reflects where we are in our fight for social justice and healing. Her statement is simply this: “We want to send a message that we want to see more stories that are about healing and that are about justice.”

Get involved by using your view as your voice. Tweet live, share on social media and keep the conversation going. #ShotsFired #BHERC #GPBmadeit #Rockthefilm #Justsanaa

The Black Hollywood Education and Resource Center, a nonprofit, public benefit organization, is designed to advocate, educate, research, develop, and preserve the history, and the future, of blacks in the film and television industries.