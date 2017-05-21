*Good grief! This is about as scary as it gets. What we’re referring to went down at Steveston Fisherman’s Wharf in Vancouver, BC involving a young girl and a sea lion.

Everything was looking all normal and stuff, but all of a sudden the sea lion pops out the water and snags a young girl by her dress and pulls her into and under the water. (DAMN!)

Now, you may be wondering what lead up to this freakish incident happening in the first place. Well, Mr. sea lion was doing his thing, you know, bobbing in out of the water, splashing around, etc. Of course that wasn’t good enough for some onlookers, so one man decided the coax the mammal over to them so they could pet it and take some pics or whatever.

Overall, everything was going fine … until the little girl decided come over to the edge of the water. Well, the sea lion lunged forward out of the water and was nearly face-to-face with the girl before retreating back into the water.

Everybody and the girl laughed at what they thought was a harmless, cute moment. We guess they forgot they dealing with a wild animal and not a pet.

It was then that tragedy almost struck because the little returned to the edge of the water and sat on the platform with her back to the water and the animal. That’s when the sea lion jumped out of the water and in a split-second, snatched her and took her into the water with him!

Fortunately, a man leaps into the water to rescue her and then he scurries back onto the dock.

The video was taken by Michael Fujiwara, who posted it on YouTube. The bottom line is that no one was injured in the incident.