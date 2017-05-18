*Former First Couple Barack and Michelle Obama cover the newest issue of PEOPLE magazine where details about what their life is like post-White House are revealed.

As the publication notes, for Michelle, it’s the chance to pop into a Soul Cycle class, pack her own bag lunch and eat with her staff while laughing over viral videos in their new work space in D.C.’s West End.

For Barack, it’s the opportunity to wear his leather jacket, which stayed hidden in his closet for years because he didn’t think it was presidential enough to wear while in office.

“Imagine putting on a suit and tie almost every day for eight years. I think he enjoys not having to do that,” Barack’s chief of staff, Anita Breckenridge, said.

OTHER NEWS YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: Man Breaks Into Amber Rose’s Home, Stays Undetected for 4 Hours While She was Sleeping

Mr. and Mrs. Obama are enjoying the little things that they couldn’t do while living on Pennsylvania Avenue. However, Barack is still not allowed to drive anywhere.

“He hasn’t been able to drive, and probably won’t for awhile,” Breckenridge said. “The bubble’s still there, but you can’t underestimate not having a press pool or a large motorcade: It all feels significantly smaller.”

The Obama’s still have Secret Service detail, but it’s not as heavy as it used to be.

Overall, those lucky enough to be around them say the Obamas look relaxed and happy.

Meanwhile, Mr. and Mrs. Obama have remained relatively silent about their thoughts on #45 but a friend of Obama said that he reportedly called Trump “nothing but a bullshitter” shortly after the election.

The friend says Obama’s opinion of Trump since then “hasn’t gotten any better.”

Trump spent his first 100 days in office trying to erase Barack’s legacy and blaming Obama for his own shortcomings, insecurities, and inability to be presidential.

Save

Save

Save

Save