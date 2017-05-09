*Larry Wilmore is launching his own podcast.

The former “Nightly Show” host is set to premiere “Larry Wilmore: Black on Air” this Thursday (May 11) on Bill Simmons’ The Ringer Podcast Network, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Norman Lear will be his first guest, with Sen. Bernie Sanders and Neil deGrasse Tyson confirmed for later appearances.

“Larry is one of a kind — not just one of the best thinkers and fearless voices we have, but someone who can talk to anyone about anything,” said Simmons. “He will land a steady flow of fascinating guests, too. I think it makes perfect sense for Larry to become the 22,354,919th human being with a podcast.”

Added Wilmore: “I’m very excited to be working with Bill Simmons and The Ringer for my new podcast. Even as a kid, casting pods was something I could only dream of and now it’s here.”

The announcement comes roughly nine months after Comedy Central canceled Wilmore’s half-hour late-night panel show Lear, Sanders and Tyson have also appearaed. At the time, network president Kent Alterman cited “The Nightly Show’s” low viewership.

The Ringer Podcast Network’s other top podcasts include “The Bill Simmons Show,” on which Wilmore recently appeared, and “Against All Odds.”