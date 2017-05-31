*Many of you know Hill Harper as an award winning actor who starred in CSI: NY for 9 years followed by the shows Covert Affairs, Limitless and most recently Showtime’s hit drama Homeland.

You have seen him as the host of How It Really Happened with Hill Harper on HLN, and in theaters alongside Will Smith in Concussion.

You may or may not know that Hill graduated magna cum laude as valedictorian of his department with a bachelor’s degree from Brown University, cum laude with a Juris Doctorate degree from Harvard Law School and holds a master’s degree with honors from Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government. You might even know that Hill is an author of four New York Times best-sellers and the founder of The Manifest Your Destiny Foundation.

But did you know that Hill Harper is a cancer survivor? In fact, not only is he a cancer survivor but he has also held the prestigious honor of serving on the President Obama’s Cancer Panel. After Hill’s experience with cancer and the knowledge he gained on the Cancer Panel, Hill identified a problem that he could no longer ignore. (For MORE info, watch the video above.)

The Problem: The lack of affordable premium personal care products free of harsh and dangerous chemicals. In fact, even the lack of awareness that our skin is the largest organ in our body is a problem. The products we choose to put on our skin are just as important as the food we eat and the air we breathe when it comes to our health. Hill’s education, personal experiences and commitment to enabling and empowering people to make positive choices led him to co-found The Architect & Co., which introduced H2L and JUA Essentials products to the market earlier this year.

H2L (for men) and JUA (for women) solve for the problem Hill identified by providing premium personal care products that promote healthy skin and hair, made with natural oils and plant extracts, free of harsh chemicals and available in a convenient and affordable kit.

To Hill, H2L and JUA are much more than consumer products or his latest business venture, they symbolize the launch of a movement: a movement that promotes awareness and access to health and wellness. Both the H2L and JUA lines are created with an innovative fusion of rich oils, natural plant extracts and moisturizing ingredients that are rich in nutrients, antioxidants and anti-aging elements leaving the skin and hair hydrated, beautiful and healthy. The key ingredient found in all products is Baobab Oil and other luxurious oils such as, Avocado, Sweet Almond, Chia Seed and more. The ingredients notably absent from both are harmful and dangerous chemicals such as parabens, aluminum and damaging sulfates.

Quick Fact: The Baobab tree is known as the tree of life due to its vast health benefits & grows in specific regions in Africa.

The Products/Personal Kits

Both H2L and JUA are revolutionizing the premium personal care and convenience market offering complete flexible subscription of kits or individual products available exclusively at www.BeTheArchitect.com.

H2L offers 2 kit options, the shave kit with 1 High End Razor, 10 replacement blades, Pre-Shave Primer Oil, Shaving Lotion, and After-Shave & Bump Prevention Balm for $19/month. The Hair and Body Kit which includes Nourishing Body Wash, 2-in-1 Shampoo & Conditioner, After Shower Hydrating Oil Spray and Invigorating Body Lotion for $24/month.

The women’s kit includes Nourishing Body Wash, Shampoo, Conditioner, After Shower Hydrating Oil Spray and Invigorating Body Lotion for $29/month.

Health and Wellness begin with personal choices. With The Architect & Co, make healthy living a part of your blueprint. Be the Architect of Your Life!

For MORE info, visit: visit www.BeTheArchitect.com

