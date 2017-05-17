*Burglars hit the home of A$AP Rocky on Tuesday night, holding one woman at gunpoint and making off with about $1.5 million in jewelry and other property, according to TMZ.

At about 11:30 p.m., three males knocked on the door to the rapper’s Los Angeles home. When a woman answered, they pulled a gun and forced their way into the house, according to law enforcement sources.

The men then reportedly took the woman around the house at gunpoint while they took things, including a safe that they later left on the sidewalk before driving away., according to TMZ.

A$AP was not at home during the burglary. The woman held at gunpoint is said to be one of his relatives. She was not tied up and it appears she was not injured.

TMZ’s sources say it looks the suspects targeted the rapper intentionally. Late Tuesday, A$AP posted a video on Instagram showing one of his buddies dropping a large amount of money into a bill counter. Watch below: