*Students at Roswell High School in New Mexico were shocked to discover that one of the questions on their biology final exam was, “Why are n***ers black?”

A screenshot of the question made its way through the high school and into the community at large, sparking outrage.

“When I first saw it you know, I was just taken back like. You know, this isn’t right,” Justice Adler, one of the first students to see the racist question, told local station KOB 4. “Then I kept reading it over and over again and I just got so angry. Minorities aren’t just words. We are people. Like, we have feelings.”

KOB reports that local and state education officials said they are reviewing a student they believe altered the exam with the racial slur. KOB reporter Leonard Tapia shared with the Roswell Daily Record text messages he received from RISD officials:

“The Roswell ISD and (New Mexico Public Education Department) have become aware that a student altered a screen of the NM End of Course biology exam and took a picture of it to post on Facebook,” said Dr. Arsenio Romero, assistant superintendent for instruction at RISD.

PED spokeswoman Lida Alikhani said the integrity of the exams had not been compromised. “This student’s conduct is unacceptable and the district is handling it locally,” she said.

Holly Cain of RISD said the school district is reviewing the student who altered the test. Cain said matter is being taken seriously and has been reported to the PED.