*Hulu will be the exclusive streaming home of Donald Glover’s award-winning FX series “Atlanta,” the streaming service announced Wednesday during their Upfront presentation.

The complete first season of the series will become available to stream ahead of its second season premiere, slated for 2018 on FX, and subsequent seasons will become available to stream on Hulu following their run on FX, according to Variety.

The comedy follows two cousins who work through the Atlanta music scene in order to better their lives and the lives of their families.

Glover created the series and also serves as its executive producer and star. Brian Tyree Henry, Lakeith Stanfield, and Zazie Beetz rounds out the cast.

Following its critically-acclaimed first season, the series took home two 2017 Golden Globe Awards for Best TV Comedy series and Best Actor – Television Series Musical or Comedy for Glover. In addition, the first season recently won a Peabody Award.

“Donald Glover’s enchanting series on the struggles of two young black men trying to make it in Atlanta’s rap scene blends vibrant character study and rich socio-political commentary in delivering a detailed and textured exploration of a Southern city,” the Peabody board of jurors wrote of the series.

The series comes to Hulu through a multi-year output agreement with Twentieth Century Fox Television Distribution that was first announced in December 2014. The agreement granted Hulu the exclusive subscription video on-demand rights to FX Networks’ original series produced by FX Productions.

In addition to “Atlanta,” the deal locked in the subscription video on-demand rights to popular series including “You’re The Worst,” “Baskets” and more.